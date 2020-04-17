City of Cleveland reports 2 new deaths, 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

1  of  2
Syringe and ampoule containing coronavirus positive blood test

(Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new fatalities, bringing the new total to 396 cases and 12 deaths.

According to a press release, the two residents who passed away were women in their 50’s and 90’s. No other details about them were provided.

“The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from less than 10 years old to their 90’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” heath officials said.

As of today, there are more than 8,858 confirmed cases and 401 fatalities in Ohio. There are more than 692,000 confirmed cases and 36,000 deaths in the United States.

