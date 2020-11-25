City of Cleveland reports 194 new coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified for 194 new confirm cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

They range in age from infant to in their 100s. The total number of cases for the city stands at 10,224.

There have been 154 COVID-19-related fatalities in the city of Cleveland, according to the health department.

The Ohio Department of Health said 8,604 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths, 364 hospitalizations and 29 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The data is incomplete because thousands of reports are pending review.

There have been 371,908 total confirmed and probable cases, and 6,118 deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 236,618 people have recovered.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: