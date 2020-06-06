City of Cleveland reports 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new fatality

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Health is reporting 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality.

According to a press release, this brings the new total to 1,697 cases and 57 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 11 years old to their 70s. The new fatality is a male in his 60s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

As of Friday, there are 37,758 total cases and 2,355 fatalities here in Ohio.

You can see the latest numbers by visiting the Ohio Department of Health’s website.