City of Cleveland reports 162 new coronavirus cases Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 162 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 22,124 reported cases and 206 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 826,754 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 10,200 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and said 22 people do most likely have the illness and are considered probable cases.

The vaccine rollout continues in the city, as seen in the story below from yesterday: