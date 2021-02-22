City of Cleveland reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Monday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland released new COVID-19 numbers Monday night.

There were 34 new confirmed cases of the virus. They range in age from under 20 to in their 80s. There have been 24,892 total cases in Cleveland, according to the health department.

The city also reported 16 additional confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities in Cleveland residents. That brings the total number of deaths to 271.

The spike is deaths comes as the Ohio Department of Health continues to try to reconcile its data after about 4,000 COVID-19 deaths were underreported.

We have received some reports of deaths in the last week, but death certificates are not yet available, so we are not yet able to report those deaths. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) February 23, 2021

“We received a group of death certificates from the registrar today and based on those we are able to report 16 confirmed COVID-related deaths. These deaths were reported to us as part of the ODH reconciliation and occurred in 2020, so this is not indicative of any current trend,” the city said on Monday. “We have received some reports of deaths in the last week, but death certificates are not yet available, so we are not yet able to report those deaths.”