City of Cleveland reports 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,817 cases and 74 fatalities.

“Seven of the cases reported yesterday were transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health because they occurred in long term care facilities and the individuals were not residents of the City,” health officials explained.

#COVID19 testing is now available for all Ohioans – even those who are low-risk or asymptomatic. Find a testing site near you: https://t.co/8CzyBOPPqG #InThisTogetherOhio#InThisTogetherOhio #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/w9OP8d94xH — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 13, 2020

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 15 years old to their 70s. The new fatalities include males and females ranging in age from their 40s to their 70s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

