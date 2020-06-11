City of Cleveland reports 11 more cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths

*Watch Governor Dewine’s announcement for more testing in Ohio above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 11 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,789 cases and 71 deaths.

“The fatalities include males and females ranging in age from their 40s to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 40,004 cases and 2,490 fatalities statewide as of Thursday.

