City of Cleveland reporting seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,896 cases and 75 deaths,

The new cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to their 50s.

“Three probable cases were also identified bringing the total probable cases to 471. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

Today's #COVID19 Key Indicators for #Ohio. ⬇



Overall we're seeing downward trends, with some exceptions. pic.twitter.com/LSjVNKnalZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 43,731 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,667 deaths as of Friday.