*Watch our I-TEAM report above on mask complaints in Cuyahoga County.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 54 more COVID-19 cases.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,155 cases and 88 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said health officials.
The mask mandate for all of Ohio remains in effect. They must be worn in public spaces and while outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
- City of Cleveland reporting 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19
- ‘Little Library on the Lake’ now open for summertime fun
- Lawmakers grill major tech CEOs about their business models
- Florida lawmakers grill Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook on their power over Americans