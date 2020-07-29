City of Cleveland reporting 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Watch our I-TEAM report above on mask complaints in Cuyahoga County.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 54 more COVID-19 cases.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,155 cases and 88 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said health officials.

The mask mandate for all of Ohio remains in effect. They must be worn in public spaces and while outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

