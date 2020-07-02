City of Cleveland reporting 53 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 53 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release, that brings the total to 2,404 confirmed cases and 75 fatalities.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.
List: Cleveland COVID-19 Testing Sites
Testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 is available at the local federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs) below:
Neighborhood Family Practice
- W. 117 Community Health Center – 11709 Lorain Ave.
- By appointment only
- Tests are available regardless of one’s ability to pay
- Call (216) 281-0872 for information or to schedule an appointment
- Results are back in one to three days
Care Alliance
- Central Clinic – 2916 Central Ave.
- Drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only
- Tests are free of charge to the patient
- Call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at (216) 535-9100 and press 6
- Testing done Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Results are back in 24 to 48 hours
The Centers
- East Office – 4400 Euclid Ave.
- Drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only
- Tests are free of charge to the patient
- Call (216) 325-WELL (9355) to talk with an access specialist, be triaged by a nurse, and schedule your telehealth visit with one of our providers for screening for a test
- Testing takes place on Wednesdays, following a Tuesday telehealth visit (required)
Check out ODH’s website for a map of testing sites: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/
