City of Cleveland reporting 53 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 53 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 2,404 confirmed cases and 75 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

List: Cleveland COVID-19 Testing Sites

Testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 is available at the local federally-qualified health centers (FQHCs) below:

Neighborhood Family Practice

W. 117 Community Health Center – 11709 Lorain Ave.

By appointment only

Tests are available regardless of one’s ability to pay

Call (216) 281-0872 for information or to schedule an appointment

Results are back in one to three days

Care Alliance

Central Clinic – 2916 Central Ave.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only

Tests are free of charge to the patient

Call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at (216) 535-9100 and press 6

Testing done Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Results are back in 24 to 48 hours

The Centers

East Office – 4400 Euclid Ave.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing, by appointment only

Tests are free of charge to the patient

Call (216) 325-WELL (9355) to talk with an access specialist, be triaged by a nurse, and schedule your telehealth visit with one of our providers for screening for a test

Testing takes place on Wednesdays, following a Tuesday telehealth visit (required)

Check out ODH’s website for a map of testing sites: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/

