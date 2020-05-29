City of Cleveland reporting 50 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 50 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the new total to 1,523 cases and 50 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 90s,” said health officials.

Cleveland also announced plans to release the number of probable cases as they become available. On Thursday, CDPH was notified of 14 probable cases.

“CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” they said.

