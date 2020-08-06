City of Cleveland reporting 39 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Watch Gov. DeWine talk about being diagnosed with COVID-19.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 39 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,402 confirmed cases and 89 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from 1 year old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

On Thursday, Governor DeWine announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He made the discovery after receiving a test ahead of President Trump’s arrival to Northeast Ohio.

He said he is feeling alright and plans to continue working while in quarantine.

“It is very contagious. It is here. It lives among us,” said DeWine. “You are always trying to improve your odds. Wearing a mask improves your odds, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get it… This is very dangerous, very contagious.”

