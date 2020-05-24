City of Cleveland reporting 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities as of Sunday.

According to a press release, this brings the latest total to 1,391 confirmed cases and 48 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

Mayor Frank Jackson recently announced his Restart CLE plan, which includes the reopening of some rec centers. You can see those details here.