City of Cleveland reporting 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 1,936 cases and 75 fatalities.

A case reported previously by CDPH has been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health since it was discovered that person is not from Cleveland.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 60s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

The Ohio Department of Health said to date, there are 44,808 total cases and 2,700 deaths. You can see the latest numbers by clicking here.

Related Content Ohio coronavirus numbers: 546 new cases, 3 deaths reported in last 24 hours Video Video

Costco, Target and other stores relax coronavirus safety policies

Airlines banning in-flight alcohol sales in response to coronavirus outbreak Video Video