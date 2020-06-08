1  of  4
Breaking News
Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

City of Cleveland reporting 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, five new fatalities

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 1,726 cases and 62 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their 20s to their 90s. The new fatalities include four males and one female whose ages range from their 50s to their 80s,” health officials said.

CDPH is working to identify anyone they may have had close contact with that would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral