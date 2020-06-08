City of Cleveland reporting 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, five new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) is reporting 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 1,726 cases and 62 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their 20s to their 90s. The new fatalities include four males and one female whose ages range from their 50s to their 80s,” health officials said.

CDPH is working to identify anyone they may have had close contact with that would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.