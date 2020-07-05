City of Cleveland reporting 104 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Health was notified of 104 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities this weekend.

According to a press release, that brings the total to 2,637 cases and 77 deaths.

“On July 4, 53 cases were reported in men and women whose ages range from under 5 to their 70s. On July 5, 51 cases were reported in males and females whose ages range from under 12 to their 70s,” health officials said.

They are working to identify any close contacts of these individuals who would require testing or monitoring for coronavirus.

On July 3, Mayor Frank G. Jackson signed an order requiring the use of masks, among other things, throughout the City of Cleveland. Click here to view the order.

The City of Cleveland’s order states the following effective immediately:

Mandatory masks for all individuals out in public or in public spaces including businesses, restaurants etc. Maximum capacity at any bar, restaurant, entertainment venue cannot exceed 50% of allowable capacity and must comply with social distancing standards. Any establishment that upon 2 incidents of violating maximum capacity order will be ordered to shut down. Mass Gathering Orders are still in effect. If incidents of more than 10 persons are gathered not wearing masks, enforcement actions will be taken. If an establishment has an employee or a patron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, then the establishment must be sanitized to the standards of the Cleveland Health Department, failure to demonstrate such sanitization will result in the facility being shut down. People should not gather during the holiday, except within the social distancing and mass gathering mandates and shall wear masks and wash their hands often.

In addition, the following citations will be introduced via legislation submitted to Cleveland City Council:

Social Venues (such as restaurants, bars and clubs):

Employees failing to wear masks Employees will be issued a $50 citation for failing to wear a mask Patrons failing to wear masks Patrons will be issued a $25 citation for failing to wear a mask Venues failing to facilitate social distancing Fine of $3,000 for first instance; $5,000 for each subsequent violation Businesses failing to follow occupancy limitations Fine of $3,000 for first instance; $5,000 for each subsequent violation

Mass Gatherings (Residential mass gatherings) – Residents or owners be issued a $150 citation for first incident; $300 for each subsequent incident.

Ride Sharing – Treat masks like seatbelts and issue a citation with a $50 sanction for each person not wearing a mask in the automobile.

The primary City of Cleveland agencies that will be tasked with enforcing these new rules will be the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Department of Public Health. The City of Cleveland strongly urges that residents do not gather for events, especially on the Fourth of July.

