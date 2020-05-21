1  of  3
Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
City of Cleveland plans to keep all outdoor pools closed when rec centers reopen in July

*Watch our report above to see how other cities are preparing to reopen their pools.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On July 6, the City of Cleveland plans to reopen its neighborhood resource and recreation centers in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, officials used a risk assessment tool developed by Johns Hopkins University to determine the risk of transmission based on several factors. As a result of that data, five of the city’s 22 facilities will remain closed since they do not meet the criteria needed to reopen.

They include:

  • Kovacic
  • Hamilton (Exception: Indoor pool will be open to the public)
  • Halloran
  • Stella Walsh
  • Camp George Forbes

The indoor pools at the other remaining locations will reopen. However, outdoor pools, spray basins and splashpads will stay closed for the summer. The same goes for basketball courts, tennis courts and raquetball. Open gym use is also prohibited.

The youth baseball academy will resume. However, teams will not travel for practice or games. The summer camp program is cancelled for this year. Other activities and programs will be available but with new restrictions. Field trips are not allowed. 

Playgrounds will remain closed and large organized events are banned at the parks since they can’t be properly enforced.

And finally, the free lunch program will still be offered at all of the rec centers. 

*Click here to read the full plan released by the city.*

