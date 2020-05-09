City of Cleveland now has 931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 931 and 40 fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, who are younger than 12 years old and well into their 100s.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone that may have had close contact with those individuals.

“The fact that we continue to have new coronavirus cases in Cleveland every day illustrates why we must double down on our efforts to slow the spread – from staying home as much as possible to wearing masks in public to maintaining social distancing to washing hands frequently,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Our hearts, prayers and thoughts continue to go out to all those affected by this pandemic.”

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The numbers are updated every Friday.

