City of Cleveland now has 838 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 39 fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland now has 838 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 fatalities, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, 13 cases were reported. The individuals include both males and females, who ages range from their 20s to their 70s.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working to identify anyone who made have had close contact with those residents.

Here are some other updates from the city’s latest press release:

Mayor Jackson’s Thursday Town Hall to Feature Congresswoman Marcia Fudge

Please join Mayor Frank G. Jackson for an important telephone town hall meeting regarding the Coronavirus and his Restart CLE plan on Thursday, May 7 at 5:40 p.m. In this virtual town hall meeting, Mayor Jackson will discuss next steps for rebooting the City of Cleveland’s economy in a safe and responsible manner and answer citizen’s questions about Cleveland’s coronavirus response. In addition, Mayor Jackson will be joined by Congresswoman Marcia Fudge for the virtual town hall.

To register, visit www.Clevelandohio.gov/TeleTownhall . Once registered, just answer the call from Mayor Jackson on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. to be automatically connected to the event.

Now Taking Applications for Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s Youth Summer Employment Program

The City of Cleveland and Youth Opportunities Unlimited (Y.O.U.) have partnered to create Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s Summer Youth Employment program. The program was born out of an initiative the Mayor created in an effort to provide economic opportunities for Cleveland youth. Over the years, the program has grown and evolved to offer Cleveland youth, ages 14-19, unique summer employment and learning experiences. Youth who participate in the program leave with new skills and exciting memories.

Program Details:

The program is open to teens, ages 14-19, that reside in the City of Cleveland. Youth are provided a paid work experience, job skills and an introduction to financial literacy.

The application process for the program is currently open and closes on May 15, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the youth summer employment initiative has been reduced to a 4-week program. Work experiences will begin on July 6, 2020 and conclude on July 31, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, some participants will be assigned to virtual work experiences. Individuals assigned to employment opportunities in a conventional work setting, will be required to adhere to prescribed health and safety measures related to the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.

To apply, please click on the link below: https://jobs.youthopportunities.org/. If you have any questions and/or concerns, please contact the Y.O.U Call Center at (216) 776-3900.

