City of Cleveland now has 1,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 41 fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland now has 35 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 1,168 and 41 fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20s to their 80s.

“CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health has created a map showing confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. It’s updated every Friday.

