City of Cleveland now has 1,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 41 fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is reporting 35 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the new total to 1,046 and 41 fatalities.

According to a press release, the cases include males and females, whose ages range from under 20 to their 70s. The health department is working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with those individuals.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health created a map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. It is updated each Friday.

The City of Cleveland also released the following information:

Street Closings for Outdoor Seating

The City of Cleveland’s Civil Emergency Policy Group is reviewing options city wide to temporarily expand street closings to accommodate increased outdoor seating for restaurants.

West Side Market RFP

The City of Cleveland is currently reviewing RFPs for a consultant on West Side Market operations. An update will be posted in the daily media releases when a vendor has been selected. More about the RFP is posted here.

Grab and Go Meals for Youth at Recreation Centers

The City of Cleveland continues to work with its partner, the Children’s Hunger Alliance, to offer grab and go meals outside of the recreation centers. There have been 7,277 meals distributed from when the service began on March 21 through May 9.

