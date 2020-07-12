City of Cleveland notified of 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Watch the report above to see Governor DeWine discuss his new mask order.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) was notified Saturday of 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, that brings the new total to 3,133 cases and 77 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

The median age of #COVID19 patients has reduced significantly, indicating that younger Ohioans may be relaxing the habits that help slow the spread of #coronavirus. Join the #IWantASeason campaign, and help us keep the path open for #Ohio's athletes to take the field. pic.twitter.com/ax9rclcA2W — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 11, 2020

Cuyahoga County now requires the use of face masks per an order from Governor DeWine. They must be worn while in public spaces.

DeWine said the order will remain in place until COVID-19 cases start to decline.

On July 3, Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order requiring the use of facial coverings while in public spaces in Cleveland.

