1  of  3
Breaking News
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

City of Cleveland notified of 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch the report above to see Governor DeWine discuss his new mask order.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) was notified Saturday of 73 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, that brings the new total to 3,133 cases and 77 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” health officials said.

Cuyahoga County now requires the use of face masks per an order from Governor DeWine. They must be worn while in public spaces.

DeWine said the order will remain in place until COVID-19 cases start to decline.

On July 3, Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order requiring the use of facial coverings while in public spaces in Cleveland.

W3Schools

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral