City of Cleveland notified of 63 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 63 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the city, that brings the new total to 3,992 and 83 deaths.

The ages of those affected range from their teens to their 80s.

A mask mandate is currently in effect for all of Ohio. Residents must wear face coverings in public spaces and outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

