City of Cleveland notified of 57 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

*Learn more about the new executive order limiting alcohol sales above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 57 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,235 cases and 88 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The mask mandate for all of Ohio remains in effect. They must be worn in public spaces and while outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

When you head out this weekend, don't forget to put your #MasksOn.



Here is a fact sheet on Ohio's statewide mask mandate to help you understand the requirements and exemptions: https://t.co/kvpXQfZZYW#MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/LRkT3AP7tR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 31, 2020

Governor DeWine also signed an executive order that limits the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants. They can no longer serve alcohol after 10 p.m.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: