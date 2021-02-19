City of Cleveland notified of 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest coronavirus update above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new fatalities.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 24,758 cases and 255 deaths.
“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 3 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.
11 cases were transferred as it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.