City of Cleveland notified of 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 54 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 24,758 cases and 255 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 3 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

❌ Myth: #COVID19 vaccines were rushed and developed too quickly.

✅ Fact: There have been no shortcuts in the vaccine development process.



— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 19, 2021

11 cases were transferred as it was determined the individuals were not Cleveland residents.