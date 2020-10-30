City of Cleveland notified of 41 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s interview with FOX 8 about the coronavirus in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 41 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 6,307 confirmed cases and 149 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” said health officials.

A high school football team had 13 players with #COVID19. A couple players got each other infected and then it spread to others on the team. The spread mainly happened at informal gatherings, not regular team functions. pic.twitter.com/wY4RUHmvYf — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 29, 2020

Three previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH as it was determined the individuals were not from the City of Cleveland.

