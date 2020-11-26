City of Cleveland notified of 333 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Watch our report above on the current struggle to keep up with contact tracing.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 333 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 10,557 confirmed cases and 154 fatalities. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 90s.

“CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest travel advisory on Wednesday.

Residents are discouraged from visiting the following states: Alabama, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado and Tennessee.

The @OHdeptofhealth Travel Advisory has been updated to recommend against travel to more than a dozen states. Ohio itself is approaching 15% positivity and all Ohioans should be cautious. https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z pic.twitter.com/qfZkw876vX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 25, 2020

