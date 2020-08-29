City of Cleveland notified of 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities

*Watch the video above to see Gov. DeWine discuss COVID-19 cases in schools.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,964 confirmed cases and 123 deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health reports as of Saturday, there have been 121,340 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The virus has killed 4,126 Ohio residents.

An updated travel advisory was also issued by Governor DeWine this week. Residents are discouraged from traveling to Idaho, South Carolina, Mississippi and Texas.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: