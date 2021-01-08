City of Cleveland notified of 255 more cases of COVID-19, one new death

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on the vaccine roll out above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 255 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and one new fatality.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 20,292 confirmed cases and 186 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The City also provided an update about the COVID-19 vaccine roll out. To date, 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the State of Ohio have been administered to Phase 1a individuals as well as some essential City of Cleveland workers. They include:

115 – EMS

280 – Fire

26 – Airport Fire Dept.

18 – Cleveland Police Department Officers

150 – Target Phase 1 Population (Non-City of Cleveland Staff)

71—POD support staff

“As of today, an additional 580 people were vaccinated. The City anticipates vaccinating an additional 400+ individuals by the end of this week,” said officials.

Next week, the City will start to vaccinate individuals who reside and work in congregate living facilities.

