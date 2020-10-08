City of Cleveland notified of 25 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 25 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,652 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Here are Ohio's Level 3 and High Incidence Counties. pic.twitter.com/4K76W3ym2f — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 8, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also released the latest color-coded map of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System during his coronavirus news conference Thursday.

Eighteen counties are in the red level, which is the highest number since the week of July 23. There are 58 orange counties. That’s the highest since the system was introduced.

Ninety-six percent of Ohioans are living in a red or orange county, the governor said.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: