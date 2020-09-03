City of Cleveland notified of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new fatality

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,061 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 80s. The new fatality is reported to be a female in her 70s,” officials said.

➡ @fema is donating 9 million masks to Ohio in the next few weeks. We will be distributing 4 million of those masks to students and teachers at schools across the state including public, private, charter, parochial schools and career centers. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

