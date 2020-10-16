City of Cleveland notified of 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s interview on FOX 8 News in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,794 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also unveiled the latest color-coded map labeling a county’s risk of coronavirus during his news conference on Thursday.

Thirteen counties were added to the red level for a total of 29 in the category for high exposure and spread. That represents 65 percent of Ohio’s population, DeWine said.

Cuyahoga, Stark and Summit counties were back on the list. Mahoning and Richland counties remained in the red.

