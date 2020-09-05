City of Cleveland notified of 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Watch our report above on how the pandemic has impacted men’s health.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 21 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.
According to officials, this brings the total to 5,098 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.
Governor DeWine recently announced that all school districts in Ohio will now be required to report cases of COVID-19. The order goes into effect September 8.
That information will then be made available on the state’s coronavirus website.
