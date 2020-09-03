City of Cleveland notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new fatality

*Watch our live interview with Gov. DeWine in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,040 confirmed cases and 147 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s. The new fatality is reported to be a woman in her 80s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released an updated map of states that residents are advised against visiting due to high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

The states now on the travel advisory are Alabama, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas, Iowa and Nevada, all of which are reporting a positive testing rate of 15% or higher. Alabama has the highest percentage of positive cases with 33%.

⬇ UPDATED Travel Advisory ⬇



Based on current positivity rates, Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid travel to:



🔸Alabama

🔸North Dakota

🔸South Dakota

🔸Iowa

🔸Kansas

🔸Nevada



Details: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/6m8IxMSesv — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 2, 2020

