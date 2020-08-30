City of Cleveland notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new fatalities

*Watch our report above on Gov. DeWine discussing COVID-19 cases in schools.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 19 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new fatalities.

According to officials, this brings the total to 4,980 confirmed cases and 125 deaths.

“We must continue to do our part to slow the spread of the virus – especially to those who are most susceptible – by wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet. #MaskUpCLE”

The Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 122,262 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 922 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,128 deaths (including 2 additional fatalities reported today).

