City of Cleveland notified of 189 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 189 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 8,673 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 153 fatalities. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 80s.
“CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. One case was transferred as it was determined the individual was not from Cleveland,” officials said.
On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County officials issued a stay-at-home advisory, which goes into effect immediately and will last until Dec. 17.
People are advised to only leave their homes for the following reasons:
- School
- Work
- Going to the grocery store/pharmacy
- Picking up food
- Medical care
