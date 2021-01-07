City of Cleveland notified of 175 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death

*Watch our latest report above on local nurses getting vaccinated*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 175 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one fatality.

According to a press release, this bring the total to 20,037 cases and 185 deaths,

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The Ohio Dept. of Health reported 7,814 cases and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: