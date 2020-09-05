City of Cleveland notified of 16 more cases of COVID-19, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,077 confirmed cases and 148 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 20 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reiterated a warning this week about social gatherings with the Labor Day weekend.

As many states work to curb the virus as some schools and universities reopen for in-person learning, there is also concern about a spike in COVID-19 cases before flu season.

“We are set up for spread of a highly contagious disease,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said this week. “What we don’t want is to have a big surge in cases right before flu season starts.”

