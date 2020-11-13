*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 151 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to a press release, this brings the total to 7,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 153 fatalities.
The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 2 years old to their 90s.
“CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. Six cases were transferred as it was determined the individuals were not from Cleveland,” officials said.
Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that 68 of the 88 counties in Ohio are now in the red on the state’s coronavirus map. That means there’s very high exposure and spread happening.
Northeast Ohio counties in the red level include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Richland, Wayne, Summit, Stark, Tuscarawas, Lake, Geauga, Trumbull, Ashland, Holmes, Medina and Mahoning.
Franklin and Tuscarawas counties are on the watch list, meaning they are at risk for moving to the purple level.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- City of Cleveland notified of 151 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- Big Time Sports: 6 games on slate with Ohio State-Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 cases
- ‘Relieved’ Al Roker shares update after prostate cancer surgery
- Cleveland Legends Reuniting: Tim Taylor and Tana Carli share favorite memories as FOX 8 anchors
- Browns’ Jarvis Landry playing rest of season for injured friend OBJ