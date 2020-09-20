City of Cleveland notified of 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*See the latest Ohio coronavirus statistics in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 14 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to officials, this brings the total to 5,348 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

The ages of those affected range from ages 22 to 97 years old.

The Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 143,547 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 951 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,612 deaths (including 4 additional fatalities reported today).

