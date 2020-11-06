City of Cleveland notified of 102 more cases of COVID-19, one new fatality

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the latest coronavirus map in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 102 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new fatality.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 6,808 confirmed cases and 152 deaths. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s.

“CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms. One case was transferred as it was determined the individual was not a Cleveland resident,” officials said.

Governor DeWine announced on Thursday that 56 of 88 counties are now red on the state’s coronavirus map, meaning there’s very high exposure and spread happening.

