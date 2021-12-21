City of Cleveland: COVID cases increase 420% over past 6 weeks, down 20 EMS workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is seeing an alarming increase of COVID-19 cases, including 20 of it’s own EMS workers.

The city says its positive cases have increased at a rate of 420 percent over the past six weeks and most of those cases have been in the past week. The omicron variant is of particular concern to the city since it’s known to spread more quickly than previous variants.

A total of 20 EMS members are not able to report to work because they’ve tested positive for COVID, the city says.

It says EMS will continue to prioritize calls for service, deployment and work with the Division of Fire to ensure safety of Cleveland’s residents.

The city is urging everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, whether vaccinated or not, including wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth, staying six feet away from anyone who doesn’t live in your home, keeping your hands clean and also avoiding crowds and indoor areas with poor ventilation.

You’re also encouraged to monitor your health daily watching for fever, cough, shortness of breath and any other symptoms of COVID-19. If you are ill, stay home.