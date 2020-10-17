City of Cleveland continues to discourage trick-or-treating as coronavirus cases rise

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on coronavirus in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland continues to discourage trick or treating as the number of coronavirus cases rises across the state.

Governor Mike DeWine announced this week that Cuyahoga County, along with 28 other counties, moved back to red on Ohio’s COVID-19 map. You can see in the graphic below that means there’s high exposure and spread happening.

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

Despite discouraging residents not to take part, Cleveland officials have still designated a time for trick-or-treating. It is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.

They also shared some safety guidelines for those who choose to participate:

Always wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from people who are not from your household, whether trick-or-treating, passing out treats or attending attractions or events.

A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

If you may have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.

Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (NOTE: Never wipe unpackaged food with wipes.)

Cleveland’s annual Big City Boo event was also canceled for this year due to COVID-19. Grab-and-go candy bags will be offered to kids instead.

The candy bags will be available at the 18 open City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers (NRRCs) on October 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

