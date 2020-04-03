1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest on April 3, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1

City of Cleveland announces 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, brings new total to 164

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Syringe and ampoule containing coronavirus positive blood test

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the new total to 164 and two fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 80’s. Health officials are working to identify anyone who had close contact with those residents.

Currently, there have been more than 266,000 confirmed cases and 6,900 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.

View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County will be releasing an updated map each Friday.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral