City of Cleveland announces 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, brings new total to 164

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland announced 16 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the new total to 164 and two fatalities.

According to a press release, the new cases include males and females, whose ages range from their 20’s to 80’s. Health officials are working to identify anyone who had close contact with those residents.

Currently, there have been more than 266,000 confirmed cases and 6,900 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States.

View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County will be releasing an updated map each Friday.