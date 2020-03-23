City of Cleveland: 9 new coronavirus cases brings total to 36

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Health said it was notified of nine more confirmed cases of coronavirus. That brings the city’s total to 36.

The new cases range from an infant to a person in their 80s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson also addressed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s state-at-home order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

“The governor’s stay-at-home order goes into effect tonight and this means you should not leave your home unless it is for essential matters,” Jackson said in a news release.

“Our officers will respond to complaints of mass gatherings and to those not following the mandate. The governor’s directive is a critical health safety request to protect those who are most vulnerable to coronavirus and we fully expect Clevelanders will adhere to it. No one is immune to this virus, keep your social distance and stay home”

Other updates from the city of Cleveland:

Department of Public Safety

Filing Police Reports

In an effort to keep our police officers safe and minimize exposure to the public, the Division of Police has taken measures to ensure that members of the public can file police reports remotely. Effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, a limited number of officers will be assigned as expediters for the purposes of taking police via phone for minor offenses. These officers will be members currently on restricted duty status and will not take away from the number of officers currently on patrol. Expediters will be available by phone from 7:00 am until 10:30 pm daily until further notice. Members of the public are reminded to adhere to CDC guidelines on social distancing if they choose to visit a police district building in person.

File reports online

Report minor offenses: First District: 216-623-2525 Second District: 216-623-2703 Third District: 216-623-3010 Fourth District: 216-623-5400 Fifth District: 216-623-2593/5527



*Note: minor offenses include property damage, petty theft, lost property, theft from vehicle, theft of credit card, stolen vehicle (when suspect is not on scene and no one was injured or threatened), telephone harassment. In any cases where a crime of violence was committed or there is a current threat, citizens should call 9-1-1.

Addressing Mass Gatherings/Businesses Remaining Open:

The Division of Police will respond to complaints of businesses remaining open as well as complaints of mass gatherings of 10 more people in an effort to gain compliance with directives issued by the State of Ohio. Officers will collect information on any business failing to comply with these orders and seek guidance from the City of Cleveland Law Department and Prosecutor’s Office.

Personal Protective Equipment:

The Department of Public Safety currently has a supply of Personal Protective Equipment, including N-95 masks, which is regularly evaluated. The department continues to monitor to ensure the Personal Protective Equipment is utilized appropriately and safely. The department also continues to manage this equipment in a way as to prevent waste.