City of Berea cancelling all summer events due to coronavirus pandemic

BEREA (WJW) — The City of Berea is the latest to cancel its summer events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A public notice was issued Wednesday. The following have officially been cancelled:
- Grindstone festival
- Live at the lake concert series
- Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Festival
- Community shores and s’mores campout
- Outdoor movies
- Family and youth initiative programs
All outdoor pools will also remain closed. If you have purchased a pool pass for the 2020 season, a refund will be issued.
