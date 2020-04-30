City of Berea cancelling all summer events due to coronavirus pandemic

BEREA (WJW) — The City of Berea is the latest to cancel its summer events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A public notice was issued Wednesday. The following have officially been cancelled:

Grindstone festival

Live at the lake concert series

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Festival

Community shores and s’mores campout

Outdoor movies

Family and youth initiative programs

All outdoor pools will also remain closed. If you have purchased a pool pass for the 2020 season, a refund will be issued.

*To see a complete list of cancellations across Northeast Ohio, click here.*












