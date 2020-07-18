City health department reports 89 new coronavirus cases among Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Friday. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 3,570 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 83 deaths from the illness.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1, all the way up to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who may require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,679 coronavirus cases and nine deaths confirmed in Ohio.

There have been 72,280 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID, resulting in 3,112 deaths, in the state since the outbreak began. The health department presumes 49,302 people have recovered from the virus.

Cleveland City Council recently approved the mandatory use of masks in public spaces as well as certain penalties for individuals and businesses that do not comply.

On July 3, Mayor Jackson signed an amended order mandating the use of masks in public in the city in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This includes mandatory use in bars, restaurants, shared office settings, rideshares and other shared spaces.

Citations may be issued with fines for the following:

Any business or person violating the mask or safe-seating order (which maintains social distancing of at least six feet between patrons) is subject to civil penalties. In accordance with Ordinance No. 556-2020, specifically chapters 602 and 236.

Any business in the City of Cleveland with an employee who becomes ill with the coronavirus is required to immediately disinfect and sanitize the premises. Following a warning, they may be subject to a civil penalty of $1,000 for the first offense and a civil penalty of $3,000 for each subsequent violation.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: