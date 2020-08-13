City health department reports 28 new coronavirus cases among residents

**Watch the video above for more information about the return to schools in Ohio.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 28 new confirmed cases of coronavirus among city residents.

There were no new fatalities from the virus, the department said.

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 80s.

The health department is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials say this brings the total confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland to 4,581. There have been 92 fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 104,248 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio along with a total of 3,734 deaths.

