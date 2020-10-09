City health department reports 25 new coronavirus cases among Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,675 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities among city residents.

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 70s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

Today's #COVID19 data continues to show an increase in cases over the past 21 days. Take steps to protect yourself and others:



✅Wear a mask when you're out

✅Stay home when you're sick

✅Practice social distancing & good hand hygienehttps://t.co/3lWx4J9t3J#MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/chbHv5XpPp — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 9, 2020

This report comes just hours after the Ohio Department of Health reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span the state has seen since the pandemic broke out.

There have been 166,102 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 4,994 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It’s presumed that 141,642 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 1,840 cases were reported, which is the highest count on record, along with 11 additional deaths.