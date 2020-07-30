City health department reports 23 new coronavirus cases among Cleveland residents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports 23 more coronavirus cases among residents.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 4,178 cases and 88 fatalities in the city.

The new confirmed cases include men and women whose ages range from their 20s to 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

City health officials released a chart on social media earlier Thursday to help citizens identify what symptoms they should be looking for.

Besides fever, dry cough, and trouble breathing, there are other COVID-19 symptoms that you should look out for. If you have one or more of these symptoms, please call your doctor or local clinic for advice.

Cleveland’s latest numbers come after the state of Ohio reported a single-day record high of 1,733 coronavirus cases.

There have been 89,626 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes the additional 1,733 cases reported Thursday, along with a total of 3,442 deaths.

A presumed 64,3111 Ohioans are now thought to have recovered from the virus.

Thirteen counties, including Cuyahoga County which houses Cleveland, are now under a Level 3 Public Health Emergency Alert.

Governor Mike DeWine noted that more people are wearing masks in urban counties and the spread is slowing, but more rural counties are seeing significantly more spread taking place.

Friday at 2:30 p.m. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and the County Board of Health will hold a virtual media briefing to provide updates and data on the COVID-19 pandemic in Cuyahoga County.

Citizens can watch the briefing on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Meanwhile, Governor Mike DeWine’s mask mandate for all of Ohio remains in effect. Face coverings must be worn in public spaces and while outdoors when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Additionally, Ohio health leaders also recommend that citizens avoid non-essential travel. Ohioans who travel high-risk areas (identified below) should self-quarantine for 14 days after leaving those locations.

